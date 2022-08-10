Pitt County names new tax administrator

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Board of Commissioners has named a new tax administrator.

Pitt County says the board appointed Russell Hill to a two-year term as tax administrator on Monday. He succeeds Sam Croom, who was recently made deputy county manager/chief financial officer on July 24th.

Hill has served as interim tax administrator since that day, and his permanent position as tax administrator becomes effective on Aug. 21st.

WITN is told that Hill has served Pitt County since June 2008 as a revenue technician, tax appraiser, real property manager, and assistant tax administrator.

“I am honored that I have been appointed as the next Pitt County tax administrator. I look forward to continuing to work with the great staff of the Tax Administration as we serve the citizens of Pitt County, county departments and valued community partners. I also look forward to assisting the board and Manager Gallagher to achieve the county’s mission, vision, and goals.”

The county says this position will plan, organize, and evaluate real and personal property, which is subject to taxation by the county and the collection of these taxes. Hill will also provide general advice, assistance, and recommendations to the county manager and Board of County Commissioners.

