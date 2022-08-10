Pitt County girls softball falls to California in their Little League World Series opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Opening day of the Little League softball World Series here at Stallings Stadium the local girls from here in Pitt County were taking on California and here’s how it all went down.

California got things going in the 2nd inning. Pitcher Katie Coldiron helps her own cause with a double down the line. They scored three in the frame, and the first five runs of the game, to go up 5-0.

Pitt County scraped together two runs in the 4th to make it interesting. Michelle Jenkins worked her way around the bases and scores. They made it 5-2 but got no closer as California wins game the game 9-2. It’s a double elimination tournament.

“That’s probably one of the largest crowds they’ve ever played in front of. Especially being a home crowd. Over 1000 people to a softball game is kinda crazy,” says Pitt County softball manager Gentry Coward, “We were a little rusty. We hadn’t played in 5 weeks. So we’ll get the girls back today and get them recharged up and ready to go on Thursday. We’re not out of it just this one loss.”

We’ll keep you updated on the tournament throughout the week and hopefully a long week for the Pitt County girls. They are slated to play Thursday at 4 PM against the loser of Wednesday morning’s 10 AM game.

