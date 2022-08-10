Pitt County girls softball falls to California in their Little League World Series opener

California 9, Pitt County 2
Pitt County falls in Little League Softball World Series opener
Pitt County falls in Little League Softball World Series opener(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Opening day of the Little League softball World Series here at Stallings Stadium the local girls from here in Pitt County were taking on California and here’s how it all went down.

California got things going in the 2nd inning. Pitcher Katie Coldiron helps her own cause with a double down the line. They scored three in the frame, and the first five runs of the game, to go up 5-0.

Pitt County scraped together two runs in the 4th to make it interesting. Michelle Jenkins worked her way around the bases and scores. They made it 5-2 but got no closer as California wins game the game 9-2. It’s a double elimination tournament.

“That’s probably one of the largest crowds they’ve ever played in front of. Especially being a home crowd. Over 1000 people to a softball game is kinda crazy,” says Pitt County softball manager Gentry Coward, “We were a little rusty. We hadn’t played in 5 weeks. So we’ll get the girls back today and get them recharged up and ready to go on Thursday. We’re not out of it just this one loss.”

We’ll keep you updated on the tournament throughout the week and hopefully a long week for the Pitt County girls. They are slated to play Thursday at 4 PM against the loser of Wednesday morning’s 10 AM game.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chocowinity Town Hall
Chocowinity releasing few details on town clerk’s firing
A death investigation is underway in Carteret County for two brothers
Investigation underway into deaths of 2 brothers in Carteret County
Parker Byrd
MOM: Parker Byrd ‘thrilled’ as he’s moved out of ICU at ECU Health
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Parker Byrd with loved ones
‘She is his heart’: Parker Byrd let outside hospital to see younger sister

Latest News

Sports Sports K.J. Sampson New Bern Senior football player
Sports Spotlight: New Bern’s Sampson shows hard work pays off, Florida State commit is primed for big senior year
Texas fans enjoying Greenville
Fans flock to Greenville for Little League Softball World Series, Ice Cream is a bonus
Pitt County needs right attitude for World Series
Little League Softball World Series opens and Pitt County girls have game plan
Big Carolina Football Coaches pick New Bern as preseason favorite
Big Carolina Football Coaches pick New Bern as preseason favorite