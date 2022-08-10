Phillip’s Weather Trivia: The coldest cloud

Of the cloud types, one is made of all ice crystals
By Phillip Williams
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Have you learned the main types of clouds? Well, you know clouds bring us rain, sleet, snow, and hail, but 1 cloud type is made of all ice crystals. Check out the trivia question below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Aug 10
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Aug 10(WITN)

Hint: Altocumulus is just a mid level cumulus cloud, so don’t guess that one.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Aug 10
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Aug 10(WITN)

A cirrus cloud is made of ice crystals and is the coldest cloud. Cirrus clouds streak through the skies and are the wispy looking ones. They produce most of the weather optics in the skies like sun dogs and some halos around the sun and moon. - Phillip Williams

