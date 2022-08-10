Phillip’s Weather Trivia: The coldest cloud
Of the cloud types, one is made of all ice crystals
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Have you learned the main types of clouds? Well, you know clouds bring us rain, sleet, snow, and hail, but 1 cloud type is made of all ice crystals. Check out the trivia question below.
Hint: Altocumulus is just a mid level cumulus cloud, so don’t guess that one.
A cirrus cloud is made of ice crystals and is the coldest cloud. Cirrus clouds streak through the skies and are the wispy looking ones. They produce most of the weather optics in the skies like sun dogs and some halos around the sun and moon. - Phillip Williams
