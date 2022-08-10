Pet of the Week: Jedi

Pet of the Week: Jedi
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Pet of the Week for July 8 is Jedi.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says the kitty is very social and does well around children and other cats too.

While he used to live outside, they say he had no problem becoming an indoor cat. He has been trained to use the litter box and would do great in almost any home.

Jedi was adopted once last month but was returned because the adopter’s dog wasn’t adjusting to him.

May the force be with Jedi as he longs for a forever home, if you’re interested in adopting click here.

