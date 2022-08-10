Onslow County deputies investigating vehicles shooting at each other

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County deputies say they are investigating after two vehicles were speeding and shooting at one another on Tuesday.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday at about 5:30 p.m., deputies were told about two vehicles speeding on Piney Green Road and firing shots at each other. The vehicles were said to have been in the area of Halltown Road and Piney Green Road.

Deputies say that as they were going to the area, they heard of a single car crash where four men jumped from the wrecked vehicle and ran. The wrecked vehicle was later determined to be a gray Scion xB that had been reported stolen earlier in the day to Jacksonville police.

WITN is told that the other vehicle, which was described as a dark-colored SUV, drove away from the area and was not found. No injuries were reported from the shooting.

The case is being investigated by the sheriff’s office, the Highway Patrol, and Jacksonville police. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-455-3113.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.