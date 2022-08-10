New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club donates $4,000 to Religious Community Services

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club has announced it is donating $4,000 to Religious Community Services of New Bern.

Club spokesperson Rob Paine says the donation, which was approved by the club’s board, comes days before RCS is set to celebrate its 40th anniversary at a block party Saturday afternoon at the nonprofit’s headquarters at 919 George Street.

WITN is told that the donation is the club’s second largest of the year behind the funding for its signature program Kicks-For-Kids, which gives hundreds of area primary and middle school students new shoes every year.

“RCS provides an important and essential service for our community and to our fellow neighbors in need,” New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club’s Brant Bills said.

