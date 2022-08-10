Man gets $2.5 million bond on child sex charges
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Edgecombe County man is in jail on a $2.5 million bond after his arrest on child sex charges.
Edgecombe County deputies say Gary-Lee Marlow was arrested today after they were alerted to a sexual assault case.
Marlow was charged with two counts of first-degree statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 13.
Deputies say the case against Marlow is still ongoing.
