Man gets $2.5 million bond on child sex charges

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Edgecombe County man is in jail on a $2.5 million bond after his arrest on child sex charges.

Edgecombe County deputies say Gary-Lee Marlow was arrested today after they were alerted to a sexual assault case.

Marlow was charged with two counts of first-degree statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 13.

Deputies say the case against Marlow is still ongoing.

