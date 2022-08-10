Man arrested in Roanoke Rapids on several drug and gun charges

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) -A man is behind bars for several gun and drug charges which were found when police caught him following a woman.

Officials said Tuesday around 4:50 p.m. officers when out to a call from a woman that a man was following her.

Officers found the cars and conducted a traffic stop when they discovered a domestic situation between the two.

Officers also discovered the man who was driving one of the cars, Dominic Battle had narcotics and a handgun.

Battle was arrested after police searched his car and found Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun.

The drugs were found in two diapers behind the passenger’s seat of the car and the gun was found on the armrest.

Battle with charged with several possession with intent to sell and deliver drug charges, carrying a concealer weapon, and more.

He was placed under an $80,000 secured bond. His first appearance is set for August 10.

