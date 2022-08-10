Man arrested in Roanoke Rapids on several drug and gun charges

Dominic Battle
Dominic Battle(Roanoke Rapids Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) -A man is behind bars for several gun and drug charges which were found when police caught him following a woman.

Officials said Tuesday around 4:50 p.m. officers when out to a call from a woman that a man was following her.

Officers found the cars and conducted a traffic stop when they discovered a domestic situation between the two.

Officers also discovered the man who was driving one of the cars, Dominic Battle had narcotics and a handgun.

Battle was arrested after police searched his car and found Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun.

The drugs were found in two diapers behind the passenger’s seat of the car and the gun was found on the armrest.

Battle with charged with several possession with intent to sell and deliver drug charges, carrying a concealer weapon, and more.

He was placed under an $80,000 secured bond. His first appearance is set for August 10.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Mincey
Travel agent gets ticket to state prison
Parker Byrd
MOM: Parker Byrd ‘thrilled’ as he’s moved out of ICU at ECU Health
Motorcyclist killed in morning crash in Kinston
Chocowinity Town Hall
Chocowinity releasing few details on town clerk’s firing
The body of Sgt. Matthew Fishman was brought into the cemetery on a horse-drawn caisson this...
Mourners remember fallen Wayne County deputy

Latest News

Former Oceanside Collegiate Academy standout Sam Hartman takes a snap at quarterback for Wake...
Top Wake Forest football player out indefinitely for non-football related medical condition
Paramedic identified as motorcyclist killed in Lenoir County crash
Pet of the Week: Jedi
Pet of the Week: Jedi
Pet of the Week: Jedi
Pet of the Week: Jedi