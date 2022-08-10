Little League Softball World Series opens and Pitt County girls have game plan

Host team game delayed about 45 minutes
Pitt County needs right attitude for World Series
Pitt County needs right attitude for World Series
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County girls softball all-stars are waiting to take the field at the World Series. The team is representing North Carolina at Tournament.

The girls had their final tune up for their game on Monday in town. There is plenty of excitement for the host team and they had high expectations heading into the weekend. We caught up with one of their players on hand for the early game today to hear how the team was feeling heading into the World Series.

“I feel like it is really cool and it’s been a great experience for all of us because we always dreamed of having this experience. Now it is finally coming true,” says Pitt County softball player Ava Coward, “That we got this and we can’t be beat kind of attitude. Feel like we need to be confident in who we are and what we’ve got to be able to win this game.”

