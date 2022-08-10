Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid before a front brings storms

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold front is moving through the Ohio Valley on the way to ENC. We are on the hot side of the front today and Thursday. While a stray storm is possible late today, the best chance of showers and storms will the front will be Thursday evening into midday Friday.

Highs in the mid 90s today will feel like 104 to 107 when the humidity is factored into the mix. Skies will partly to mostly sunny. A west-southwest breeze will blow at 10 to 15 mph. A stray storm is possible along the sea breeze this afternoon.

Thursday will see mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s. There is a higher chance of showers and storms from late afternoon over northern counties to late evening for the southern areas. Thursday night may see a continuation of scattered showers and storms with the front. Even the first half of Friday may be wet as the front slowly pushes southward.

Temperatures will come down Friday with mid to upper 80s likely. As the north wind become fully established late Friday, dry air will build into the region for Friday night and the weekend. Lots of sunshine is likely for the weekend with highs in the mid 80s.

TROPICS: The weak tropical wave currently moving westward over the deep Atlantic is showing no signs of organization as of Wednesday. The probability of development over the next 5 days has dipped to 30% as the disturbance continues to move to the west at 20 mph. The next name on the list is Danielle.

Wednesday

Blazing hot with scattered PM storms. High of 94. Heat index near 105°. Wind: SW 7-15. Rain chance: 30%.

Thursday

Mostly to partly sunny with scattered showers and storms during the evening. High of 90. Wind: WSW 10-15. Rain chance: 50%.

Friday

Showers and storms early pushing southeast. High of 87. Wind: N 7-15. Rain chance 50%

Saturday

Sunny and nice. High of 85. Wind: N 5-10.

Sunday

Sunny and warm. High 87. Wind: N 5-10

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.