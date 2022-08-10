Investigation underway after body found in Pamlico County

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office and SBI are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area by a resident.

Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis says the body was found in the woods off of Swan Point Road in Maribel around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Davis says family members have not been notified yet so he was unable to provide further details or say how long the body may have been there.

We’ll update the story as we learn more.

