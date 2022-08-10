Fans flock to Greenville for Little League Softball World Series, Ice Cream is a bonus

“They have more ice cream than Texas”
Texas fans enjoying Greenville
Texas fans enjoying Greenville(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fans were not just trying to beat the heat Tuesday but rooting on their teams to beat their opponents. With 11 visiting teams in Greenville, plenty of visitors on hand at Stallings Stadium this week. Sometimes all it takes is a little thing to make people fall in love with Greenville.

“I think it is really nice because they have more ice cream than Texas,” says Southwest fan Madison Lowe, “It’s a really good opportunity for the girls to play. (And you have a sister on the team?) Yes. (What has it been like watching her get ready?) mmm Jealous.”

Southwest won over Northwest 13-4.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chocowinity Town Hall
Chocowinity releasing few details on town clerk’s firing
A death investigation is underway in Carteret County for two brothers
Investigation underway into deaths of 2 brothers in Carteret County
Parker Byrd
MOM: Parker Byrd ‘thrilled’ as he’s moved out of ICU at ECU Health
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Parker Byrd with loved ones
‘She is his heart’: Parker Byrd let outside hospital to see younger sister

Latest News

Pitt County falls in Little League Softball World Series opener
Pitt County girls softball falls to California in their Little League World Series opener
Sports Sports K.J. Sampson New Bern Senior football player
Sports Spotlight: New Bern’s Sampson shows hard work pays off, Florida State commit is primed for big senior year
Pitt County needs right attitude for World Series
Little League Softball World Series opens and Pitt County girls have game plan
Big Carolina Football Coaches pick New Bern as preseason favorite
Big Carolina Football Coaches pick New Bern as preseason favorite