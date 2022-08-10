Fans flock to Greenville for Little League Softball World Series, Ice Cream is a bonus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fans were not just trying to beat the heat Tuesday but rooting on their teams to beat their opponents. With 11 visiting teams in Greenville, plenty of visitors on hand at Stallings Stadium this week. Sometimes all it takes is a little thing to make people fall in love with Greenville.

“I think it is really nice because they have more ice cream than Texas,” says Southwest fan Madison Lowe, “It’s a really good opportunity for the girls to play. (And you have a sister on the team?) Yes. (What has it been like watching her get ready?) mmm Jealous.”

Southwest won over Northwest 13-4.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.