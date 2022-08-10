ECU Health holds hiring event in midst of nationwide nursing shortage

ECU Health holds hiring event in midst of nationwide nursing shortage(Justin Lundy/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health is holding a hiring event Wednesday and Thursday in the midst of hospitals nationwide dealing with nursing shortages.

A spokesperson for the hospital says 700 people registered for the Wednesday event alone.

The ECU Health Career Expo is at the Greenville Convention Center on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Thursday, in person from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and virtually from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Registration has been closed for Wednesday but is still possible for Thursday. Locations for in-person hiring events on Thursday can be found here.

