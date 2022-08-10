Duplin County teen reported missing since Monday

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County deputies are asking for help finding a missing teen from Kenansville.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Zyaira Murphy was last seen on Monday on West Best Road near Kenansville.

Deputies describe Murphy as five feet, one inch tall, weighing 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a plain gray t-shirt and gray jogging pants. She has dreadlocks and was last seen getting into a black four-door sedan car in Kenansville.

Anyone with information about Murphy’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-296-2150.

