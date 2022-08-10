Duplin County teen reported missing since Monday

Zyaira Murphy
Zyaira Murphy(Duplin County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County deputies are asking for help finding a missing teen from Kenansville.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Zyaira Murphy was last seen on Monday on West Best Road near Kenansville.

Deputies describe Murphy as five feet, one inch tall, weighing 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a plain gray t-shirt and gray jogging pants. She has dreadlocks and was last seen getting into a black four-door sedan car in Kenansville.

Anyone with information about Murphy’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-296-2150.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Mincey
Travel agent gets ticket to state prison
Parker Byrd
MOM: Parker Byrd ‘thrilled’ as he’s moved out of ICU at ECU Health
Motorcyclist killed in morning crash in Kinston
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Chocowinity Town Hall
Chocowinity releasing few details on town clerk’s firing

Latest News

RCS Community Kitchen
New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club donates $4,000 to Religious Community Services
Caswell County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to a home on Paradise Lane in Semora at around...
Caswell County deputy shot trying to serve domestic violence order, officers now in standoff with barricaded man
Pender County says the wildfire is some 150 acres in size.
Crews battling wildfire near Holly Ridge
Bonnie Frazer and Abby Harwick
Two Pamlico County students graduate U.S. Navy aviation program