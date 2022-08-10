Currituck County mom of 4 plans to buy house after lottery win

Latoya Banks won a $150,000 prize from the state lottery.(NC Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Jarvisburg mother of four set a goal of buying a house for her children by the end of the year. After a big lottery win, she just might have that opportunity.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says Latoya Banks won $150,000 from a $5 Super Loteria ticket from the Hop-In on Caratoke Highway in Grandy.

“Oh my God this can’t be real,” Banks said when she won.

The 37-year-old district manager says she was shocked when she learned she’d won and told her mom the good news right away.

“My mom said ‘you’re joking with me, this is a prank,’” Banks said while laughing.

After taxes, Banks took home $106,516.

In addition to using the money to buy a house, Banks says she will also put some money in savings for her children to go to college.

