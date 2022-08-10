Currituck County mom of 4 plans to buy house after lottery win
CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Jarvisburg mother of four set a goal of buying a house for her children by the end of the year. After a big lottery win, she just might have that opportunity.
The North Carolina Education Lottery says Latoya Banks won $150,000 from a $5 Super Loteria ticket from the Hop-In on Caratoke Highway in Grandy.
“Oh my God this can’t be real,” Banks said when she won.
The 37-year-old district manager says she was shocked when she learned she’d won and told her mom the good news right away.
“My mom said ‘you’re joking with me, this is a prank,’” Banks said while laughing.
After taxes, Banks took home $106,516.
In addition to using the money to buy a house, Banks says she will also put some money in savings for her children to go to college.
