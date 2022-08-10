Crews battling wildfire near Holly Ridge

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Fire crews are working on containing a fire today inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands near Holly Ridge.

Pender County says the wildfire is some 150 acres in size.

Smoke from the fire could impact Maple Hill, Holly Ridge, and other areas along the Onslow County and Pender County borders, according to a press release from Pender County.

The county says it is assisting the North Carolina Forest Service on the fire.

