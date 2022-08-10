Crews battling wildfire near Holly Ridge

Pender County says the wildfire is some 150 acres in size.
Pender County says the wildfire is some 150 acres in size.(Pender County)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Fire crews are working on containing a fire today inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands near Holly Ridge.

Smoke from the fire could impact Maple Hill, Holly Ridge, and other areas along the Onslow County and Pender County borders, according to a press release from Pender County.

The county says it is assisting the North Carolina Forest Service on the fire.

