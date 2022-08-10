Craven County Sheriff’s Office wins Special Achievement Award

The sheriff's office received the honor from the North Carolina Gang Investigators Association.
The sheriff's office received the honor from the North Carolina Gang Investigators Association.(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says its Gang & Gun Unit was given the 2022 Special Achievement Award presented by the North Carolina Gang Investigators Association.

The unit was created in August of 2020 by Sheriff Chip Hughes and is made up of two investigators, Amber Taylor and Nathan Edwards. Both previously worked for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says last year alone, Taylor and Edwards seized more than 3-1/2 pounds of heroin/fentanyl, more than 3 pounds of cocaine/crack, nearly 4 pounds of meth, 554 pill dosage units, 106 guns, 12 vehicles, $106,977 in cash, executed 56 search warrants, and arrested 214 people.

“The Gang & Gun Unit was created because we have gangs operating in our schools & in our communities,” Hughes said. “I’m very proud of Inv. Amber Taylor & Inv. Nathan Edwards for receiving this award & their dedication to keeping Craven County a safer place to live, work, & raise a family.”

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Mincey
Travel agent gets ticket to state prison
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Parker Byrd
MOM: Parker Byrd ‘thrilled’ as he’s moved out of ICU at ECU Health
Motorcyclist killed in morning crash in Kinston
Chocowinity Town Hall
Chocowinity releasing few details on town clerk’s firing

Latest News

Pender County says the wildfire is some 150 acres in size.
Forest fire near Holly Ridge grows to over 1,000 acres
Latoya Banks won a $150,000 prize from the state lottery.
Currituck County mom of 4 plans to buy house after lottery win
ECU Health holds hiring event in midst of nationwide nursing shortage
ECU Health holds hiring event in midst of nationwide nursing shortage
This is a generic photo.
Swimming advisory lifted for oceanside site in Dare County