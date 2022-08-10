Craven County Sheriff’s Office wins Special Achievement Award

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says its Gang & Gun Unit was given the 2022 Special Achievement Award presented by the North Carolina Gang Investigators Association.

The unit was created in August of 2020 by Sheriff Chip Hughes and is made up of two investigators, Amber Taylor and Nathan Edwards. Both previously worked for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says last year alone, Taylor and Edwards seized more than 3-1/2 pounds of heroin/fentanyl, more than 3 pounds of cocaine/crack, nearly 4 pounds of meth, 554 pill dosage units, 106 guns, 12 vehicles, $106,977 in cash, executed 56 search warrants, and arrested 214 people.

“The Gang & Gun Unit was created because we have gangs operating in our schools & in our communities,” Hughes said. “I’m very proud of Inv. Amber Taylor & Inv. Nathan Edwards for receiving this award & their dedication to keeping Craven County a safer place to live, work, & raise a family.”

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.