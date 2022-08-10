Caswell County deputy shot while serving domestic violence protection order

SEMORA, N.C. (WRAL) - A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was shot multiple times while serving domestic violence protection order.

WRAL-TV is reporting that Caswell County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to a home on Paradise Lane in Semora at around 11:30 a.m. to serve the order when they were shot at.

The man who sheriff’s deputies were serving papers on was barricaded inside his home, a large farmhouse surrounded by woods, according to video from Sky5.

At this time, the man has not come out of his home. Deputies were seen positioning themselves in SUVs and trucks across his property.

The injured deputy was transported to Duke University Hospital. Authorities did not discuss the severity of his injuries.

Semora is in Caswell County, which is north of Wake County by around 70 miles.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.