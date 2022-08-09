‘Trending in a really good direction’: ECU football ticket sales off to promising start

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University football tickets went on sale to the public Monday starting at 9 a.m.

University leaders are trying to encourage more people to get in on the action.

Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson said he’s expecting another successful season of Pirate Football.

“Last year I would say heading into this time, we had probably sold about 13,000 season tickets. Right now, we’re over 15,100,” Robinson explained.

Season ticket-holder Charles Martin has been going to ECU football games since the 70s.

“There’s a lot of camaraderie here. A lot of young professionals and their young families are starting to come to more and more football games,” Martin said.

If you’re looking for a reason to lock in your spot, take it from Steve Hornaday. He has the experience of attending games for at least 35 years. What keeps him coming back?

“It’s a good atmosphere. The team is probably going to be the best we’ve had in a few years this year,” Hornaday said.

With season ticket sales already on the rise, Robinson expects the total combined number of single and season tickets to beat last year’s tally.

In fact, he expects to reach 50,000 tickets sold for at least one upcoming game. That would make it the fourth game in the last eight years that has reached that amount of ticket sales.

“We’re trending in a really good direction to that way. And I would not say that last year heading into the South Carolina game,” Robinson said.

Whether you’ve cheered them on for years, or if you’re a new Pirates fan, it’s a great time to join in on the action.

“We’re here supporting those student-athletes, and we’re also supporting all of our coaches as well, and it’s not just them—it’s our coaches’ families as well that we’re supporting,” Charles said.

“Any player will tell you that on any given day, if they’re at home and the fans are behind you, that that’s what made them win,” Hornaday added.

