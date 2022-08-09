State teachers group critical of proposed license, pay overhaul

Classes began last week in some Eastern Carolina schools.
Classes began last week in some Eastern Carolina schools.(WITN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Members of North Carolina’s leading teacher advocacy group are criticizing a proposed overhaul of public school instructor pay and licensing.

The North Carolina Association of Educators held a news conference Tuesday.

It’s unhappy with a licensure model released months ago that’s based on recommendations coming out of a state commission.

A performance-pay model has the support of state Superintendent Catherine Truitt and State Board of Education chairman Eric Davis.

NCAE Vice President Bryan Proffitt says the existing experienced-based salary schedule will help recruit and retain educators if it’s sufficiently funded.

A final proposal will require the backing of the board and the General Assembly.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chocowinity Town Hall
Chocowinity releasing few details on town clerk’s firing
A death investigation is underway in Carteret County for two brothers
Investigation underway into deaths of 2 brothers in Carteret County
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Parker Byrd with loved ones
‘She is his heart’: Parker Byrd let outside hospital to see younger sister
NCSO arrests a man wanted for murder in California
Man arrested in Martin Co in connection to West Coast murder case

Latest News

The funeral was held Tuesday morning.
Funeral held for fallen Wayne County deputy
COVID-19 test kit in the mail
NCDHHS announces expanded free COVID-19 test accessibility
Elizabeth City State University
ECSU announces more than $3 million in private fundraising for 2022 fiscal year
CarolinaEast Health System
CarolinaEast named one of the best hospitals in the state