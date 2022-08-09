State teachers group critical of proposed license, pay overhaul

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Members of North Carolina’s leading teacher advocacy group are criticizing a proposed overhaul of public school instructor pay and licensing.

The North Carolina Association of Educators held a news conference Tuesday.

It’s unhappy with a licensure model released months ago that’s based on recommendations coming out of a state commission.

A performance-pay model has the support of state Superintendent Catherine Truitt and State Board of Education chairman Eric Davis.

NCAE Vice President Bryan Proffitt says the existing experienced-based salary schedule will help recruit and retain educators if it’s sufficiently funded.

A final proposal will require the backing of the board and the General Assembly.

