Section of Wayne County highway closing to honor fallen deputy

Sgt. Matthew Fishman
Sgt. Matthew Fishman(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A section of a Wayne County highway is closing Tuesday so first responders can pay respects to fallen deputy Matthew Fishman.

Fishman was killed last week in a shooting while serving involuntary commitment papers.

The closure will be from highway 55 in Mount Olive through Genoa road from 10:45 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The closure will last throughout Fishman’s funeral service in order to allow first responders a chance to line the highway for the procession.

117 South will remain open to traffic.

