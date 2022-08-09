Pitt County named in top 5 of national digital access survey

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County has been named in the top five of a national survey that measures county departments’ abilities in sharing information digitally.

Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher made the announcement during a commissioners’ board meeting Monday night, saying the Center for Digital Government and the National Association of Counties named Pitt County fourth in the county’s population category for the 20th annual Digital Counties Survey.

Pitt County Public Information Officer Dawn Jones says the county improved by one spot from last year’s recognition, which is also a rise of three positions in the last two years.

“The Digital Counties award is distinct as it recognizes the variety of ways county departments use technology to improve access to services, making information readily available, and provisioning efficient and secure operations. This truly is a team achievement, including support from the Board of Commissioners,” Deputy County Manager and CIO Michael Taylor, who accepted the award alongside Gallagher at the annual conference in Aurora, Colorado, said.

WITN is told that the survey is done by the CDG and developed in partnership with the NACo to recognize the best practices in technology, smoothing out the delivery of government services, enhancing cybersecurity, and the application of new technologies to county priorities among others.

The county says it was credited with its use of funding to improve fiber connectivity in rural areas, using technology to enhance communication with residents, and listening to the community through surveys and sessions on how funds should be used.

“These sessions and survey results were part of the reason $8 million went to support broadband,” Jones says.

The county says cybersecurity remains a priority this year.

