Olivia Newton-John talks about the healing power of music
In 2017, the singer and actress talked with WBTV while she was in Charlotte.
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Olivia Newton-John, singer and actress, died Monday at age 73.
While Newton-John was in Charlotte in 2017, WBTV’s Kristen Miranda had the opportunity to sit down with the Grammy-winning superstar to talk about her life and the power that music has on the healing process.
“I’ve gone through, as everybody has. I’m sure everybody watching has gone through loss and grief,” Newton-John said. “I’ve always found my way of healing is through music.”
