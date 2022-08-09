NCDHHS announces expanded free COVID-19 test accessibility

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An expanded partnership between the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the Rockefeller Foundation means more North Carolinians now have access to free COVID-19 tests shipped directly to them.

The NCDHHS says Project ACT has made the expansion possible, where currently 80 counties are fully covered by the program and 13 more counties are partially covered. Previously, only Edgecombe, Greene, Scotland, and Robeson counties were part of Rockefeller’s pilot program.

“We remain committed to meeting the testing needs of priority populations across North Carolina—especially for historically marginalized communities,” Dr. Susan Kansagra, NCDHHS Public Health assistant secretary said. “Thanks to our partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, we’re able to establish another way for residents in high-need areas to get tests.”

WITN is told that North Carolinians in eligible zip codes can get up to five at-home COVID-19 tests for free and shipped directly to their door.

Residents can find out if they are eligible and order the free tests by searching their zip code here.

The state DHHS says that to select eligible locations, it used a county social vulnerability index and analyzed zip codes for percent uninsured, median income, and distance from other testing options.

