National average gas prices drop below $4 for the first time since March

BOSTON (WITN) - The national average price for a gallon of gas has dropped below $4 for the first time since early March.

After several months of record-breaking moments at the pump, prices have slowly declined since peaking in mid-June. The national average now sits at $3.99 per gallon. That is down a dollar in the last eight weeks.

According to GasBuddy, American drivers are now spending nearly $400 million less on gas every day than they were just over a month ago.

Beginning in March, gas prices in the U.S. rose above $4 per gallon for the first time since 2008. The previous record-high of $4.10 per gallon was broken in April, and gas prices soared to a new all-time high average of $5.03 per gallon in June.

“We’ve never seen anything like 2022 at the pump, highlighted by once-in-a-lifetime events including the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which caused myriad imbalances, exacerbated by Russia’s war on Ukraine. As a result, we’ve seen gas prices behave in ways never witnessed before, jumping from $3 to $5 and now back to $3.99,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While the recent drop in gas prices has been most welcomed, the issues that led to skyrocketing prices aren’t completely put to bed, and still could lead prices to eventually climb back up, should something unexpected develop.”

As of Monday, the average price for a gallon of gas in North Carolina fell 13 cents in the last week, now averaging $3.73 per gallon. Prices are now 60 cents lower than a month ago, but still 81 cents higher than a year ago.

