Motorcyclist killed in morning crash in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A motorcyclist was killed this morning when police said he was hit by a dump truck making a turn.

Kinston police said it happened around 6:15 a.m. on Highway 58 South across from Lenoir Community College.

The 56-year-old man was heading south on the highway when police said the northbound truck tried to make a turn into a business parking lot and hit the motorcycle. The motorcyclists died at the scene.

The name of the victim has yet to be released while police said charges are pending in the case.

