Motorcyclist killed in morning crash in Kinston

(WBKO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A motorcyclist was killed this morning when police said he was hit by a dump truck making a turn.

Kinston police said it happened around 6:15 a.m. on Highway 58 South across from Lenoir Community College.

The 56-year-old man was heading south on the highway when police said the northbound truck tried to make a turn into a business parking lot and hit the motorcycle. The motorcyclists died at the scene.

The name of the victim has yet to be released while police said charges are pending in the case.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chocowinity Town Hall
Chocowinity releasing few details on town clerk’s firing
A death investigation is underway in Carteret County for two brothers
Investigation underway into deaths of 2 brothers in Carteret County
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
NCSO arrests a man wanted for murder in California
Man arrested in Martin Co in connection to West Coast murder case
Parker Byrd with loved ones
‘She is his heart’: Parker Byrd let outside hospital to see younger sister

Latest News

National average gas prices drop below $4 for the first time since March
Sgt. Matthew Fishman
WATCH: Funeral underway for fallen Wayne Co. deputy
Car fire at J.H Rose High School
VIDEO: Emergency crews extinguish car fire in J.H Rose High School parking lot
A firefighter works to extinguish a vehicle fire in the parking lot of J.H. Rose High School.
J.H. Rose vehicle fire