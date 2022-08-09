MOM: Parker Byrd ‘thrilled’ as he’s moved out of ICU at ECU Health

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mitzi Lee Byrd, the mother of ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd, says her son has been moved out of the ICU at ECU Health Medical Center into a step-down room.

Mitzi Lee Byrd provided the update Monday afternoon on social media that Byrd was thrilled about the move, and that he did well during surgery.

“His doctor was happy with his blood flow,” Lee Byrd said. “He said there were still some areas that had bad blood flow and he is worried about the area over the fibula head, however, he thinks that it will still heal and be okay.”

Parker Byrd’s mother shared that the doctor said it wasn’t the most optimal situation, but he thinks it will still work, adding that her son still has an epidural for pain control and the hope is that that continues to help.

“He should have his next surgery on Wednesday or Thursday. Thank you for all your continued prayers.”

Lee Byrd’s previous update was that her son was let out of the hospital for the first time in 15 days to see his younger sister.

The teenager has undergone numerous surgeries since his boating injury on Bath Creek back on July 23.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.