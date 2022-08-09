Little League Softball World Series fans, players & organizers deal with high heat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High temperatures have not stopped the fun in Greenville as the Little League Softball World Series kicked off Tuesday.

However, the extreme heat has forced organizers of the tournament to make arrangements to keep everyone safe.

Fans flooded Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park in Greenville to support the twelve teams from across the globe competing.

Yet, even with tight contests played at the ballpark, the heat dominated the conversation among fans.

While people from North Carolina say the heat isn’t something they’re concerned about, those from out of state have had to adjust.

“The heat itself probably won’t be much of a factor. The Northwest team has played in San Bernardino before coming out here where it was in the 90s. The difference is that’s a very dry heat as opposed to the humidity,” Gary Golden, a Northwest Region supporter said. “As long as they stay hydrated, they should be okay.”

For the tournament’s organizers, the hot weather came as no surprise, as they took care to consider the temperatures when planning the event in order to avoid any emergency situations.

“We have medical staff on standby, specifically for the players and training staff here at all times ready to handle any emergencies,” Kevin Fountain, senior communications director said. “Hopefully we never have any, but they are always here and ready to go in case there’s anything.”

Fountain added that there are medical professionals on-site for the fans just to make sure everyone has a nice time without worrying about the heat.

Cooling tents, fans, and waters are also all around, and fans have gotten creative with cooling themselves off too.

The Little League Softball World Series urges fans to take the weather into consideration and take advantage of all of the cooling tactics offered at the stadium.

Whether you’re supporting someone or just looking to get out of the house, the Little League Softball World Series is a great way to spend the week.

As a reminder, the City of Greenville has closed Elm Street between 14th and 10th streets for the duration of the tournament, which goes until Monday, Aug. 15th.

