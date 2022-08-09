Greenville Little League Softball World Series kicks off Tuesday

Greenville preparing to host Little League Softball World Series
Greenville preparing to host Little League Softball World Series
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Little League Softball World Series begins Tuesday in Greenville.

Eight teams from around the United States and this year four teams from around the world are in the world series.

The game action starts Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m. The Pitt County girls play against the Western region at 4:00 p.m.

All games are free and open to the public.

Elm Street from tenth to 14th Street will be closed to car traffic for the week starting Tuesday.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chocowinity Town Hall
Chocowinity releasing few details on town clerk’s firing
A death investigation is underway in Carteret County for two brothers
Investigation underway into deaths of 2 brothers in Carteret County
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
NCSO arrests a man wanted for murder in California
Man arrested in Martin Co in connection to West Coast murder case
Parker Byrd with loved ones
‘She is his heart’: Parker Byrd let outside hospital to see younger sister

Latest News

Sgt. Matthew Fishman
Section of Wayne County highway closing to honor fallen deputy
Sunrise Science: Homemade Water Bottle Launch
Sunrise Science: Homemade Water Bottle Launch
Sunrise Science: Hot and Cold Currents
Sunrise Science: Hot and Cold Currents
Sunrise Science: Homemade Butter in a Bottle
Sunrise Science: Homemade Butter in a Bottle