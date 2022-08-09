Greenville Little League Softball World Series kicks off Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Little League Softball World Series begins Tuesday in Greenville.

Eight teams from around the United States and this year four teams from around the world are in the world series.

The game action starts Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m. The Pitt County girls play against the Western region at 4:00 p.m.

All games are free and open to the public.

Elm Street from tenth to 14th Street will be closed to car traffic for the week starting Tuesday.

