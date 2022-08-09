ECSU announces more than $3 million in private fundraising for 2022 fiscal year

ELIZABETH CITY STATE UNIVERSITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University has announced its private fundraising for the fiscal year 2022 topped $3 million for the first time since 2011, excluding the historic $15 million gift from MacKenzie Scott.

The university says it recorded $3,261,722 in private gifts for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2022, which is significantly higher than the 2021 fiscal year in many donor categories like corporate, foundation, alumni, and organizations.

ECSU Fiscal Year 2022 Giving Total (Elizabeth City State University)

WITN is told that contributions from foundations alone totaled more than $1 million and alumni giving increased by 24%. The total number of donors to the university also went up by 9%.

ECSU says the added investment is because of banner collaboration and support by corporations and foundations, friends of the university, partners, community organizations, and others. Alumni alone donated more than $400,000.

“The Elizabeth City State University brand is and remains strong, which contributed to a surge in giving from current and new donor constituencies,” Anita Walton, ECSU vice chancellor for institutional advancement said.

“We are grateful to each donor and partner whose investment in ECSU provides critical financial assistance to our students through scholarships and other support, as well as resources to help our faculty, and assists us in funding other university programs and priorities.”

