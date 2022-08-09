ECSU announces more than $3 million in private fundraising for 2022 fiscal year

Elizabeth City State University
Elizabeth City State University(Elizabeth City State University)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY STATE UNIVERSITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University has announced its private fundraising for the fiscal year 2022 topped $3 million for the first time since 2011, excluding the historic $15 million gift from MacKenzie Scott.

The university says it recorded $3,261,722 in private gifts for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2022, which is significantly higher than the 2021 fiscal year in many donor categories like corporate, foundation, alumni, and organizations.

ECSU Fiscal Year 2022 Giving Total
ECSU Fiscal Year 2022 Giving Total(Elizabeth City State University)

WITN is told that contributions from foundations alone totaled more than $1 million and alumni giving increased by 24%. The total number of donors to the university also went up by 9%.

ECSU says the added investment is because of banner collaboration and support by corporations and foundations, friends of the university, partners, community organizations, and others. Alumni alone donated more than $400,000.

“The Elizabeth City State University brand is and remains strong, which contributed to a surge in giving from current and new donor constituencies,” Anita Walton, ECSU vice chancellor for institutional advancement said.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chocowinity Town Hall
Chocowinity releasing few details on town clerk’s firing
A death investigation is underway in Carteret County for two brothers
Investigation underway into deaths of 2 brothers in Carteret County
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Parker Byrd with loved ones
‘She is his heart’: Parker Byrd let outside hospital to see younger sister
NCSO arrests a man wanted for murder in California
Man arrested in Martin Co in connection to West Coast murder case

Latest News

CarolinaEast Health System
CarolinaEast named one of the best hospitals in the state
EWN Coastal Carolina Regional Airport
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport wins grant to expand air service
The funeral was held Tuesday morning.
Funeral held for fallen Wayne County deputy
Pitt County leaders accept Digital Counties Survey award on July 21 in Aurora, Colorado
Pitt County named in top 5 of national digital access survey