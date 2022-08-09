Coastal Carolina Regional Airport wins grant to expand air service

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport has announced that it has been given a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program.

WITN is told that the airport is one of 25 communities nationwide to receive a grant this year.

The airport says the grant makes $776,000 available to it and with matching contributions from state and local sources, the total funding available is $1.4 million. The funding will be used to recruit more airline service from a travel hub in the Northeast, benefiting multiple sectors of the local economy, including the tourism industry along the coast, including the Outer Banks.

Funding commitments came from state and local sources, the airport says, with significant contributions from Craven County and the Craven 100 Alliance.

“This is yet another powerful example of partners from both the public and private sectors in the region coming together to improve transportation, commerce, and quality of life in eastern North Carolina,” Airport Director Andrew Shorter said.

U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy said he was proud to write a letter of support on behalf of New Bern and is excited to see the funding delivered to the community. U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis also shared support for the grant.

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport says the USDOT received applications from communities in 30 states seeking more than $33 million. The airport was one of only two airports in the state to be given a grant and it was given the largest amount in the state.

The airport says it will now begin working with potential new airline partners to develop new routes to maximize the value of the grant incentives and to determine critical path timelines.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.