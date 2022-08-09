CarolinaEast named one of the top best hospitals in the state

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern North Carolina hospital has been named one of the top best hospitals in the state by an American news magazine.

CarolinaEast Medical Center was ranked one of the best hospitals in North Carolina by U.S. News & World Report in their annual “Best Hospitals” rankings and ratings.

The list also recognizes CarolinaEast as a high-performing hospital for eight different specialties and conditions.

CarolinaEast says this is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings.

