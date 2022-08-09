Emergency crews responding to car fire in J.H Rose High School parking lot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Emergency officials are responding to a car fire in the parking lot of an Eastern Carolina high school.

Lieutenant Eric Smith with Greenville Fire and Rescue said officials got the call that a car was on fire in the parking lot of J.H Rose high school around 8:45 a.m.

Smith said they are investigating the cause of the fire.

No one was injured in the fire.

