Emergency crews responding to car fire in J.H Rose High School parking lot
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Emergency officials are responding to a car fire in the parking lot of an Eastern Carolina high school.
Lieutenant Eric Smith with Greenville Fire and Rescue said officials got the call that a car was on fire in the parking lot of J.H Rose high school around 8:45 a.m.
Smith said they are investigating the cause of the fire.
No one was injured in the fire.
