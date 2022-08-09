Emergency crews responding to car fire in J.H Rose High School parking lot

Car fire at J.H Rose High School
Car fire at J.H Rose High School(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Emergency officials are responding to a car fire in the parking lot of an Eastern Carolina high school.

Lieutenant Eric Smith with Greenville Fire and Rescue said officials got the call that a car was on fire in the parking lot of J.H Rose high school around 8:45 a.m.

Smith said they are investigating the cause of the fire.

No one was injured in the fire.

