Teen killed in early morning shooting, another injured

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one boy dead and another man injured early Sunday morning in Whitaker.

Nash County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 3600 block of Lonesome Pine Road around 1:30 a.m. where a large party with about 200 people in attendance took place earlier in the night.

Investigators say as the party was wrapping up, an altercation broke out that left two people shot.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 17-years-old.

WRAL reports the teen’s mother identified him as Melito Armstrong Jr.

The second victim showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds to his hand and ankle. He was identified as 27-year-old Javine Hinton, treated, and released.

Deputies believe the suspects left the scene prior to their arrival and that the shooting was not a random act of violence.

NCSO investigators are still investigating. If you were at this party, and have any information, you are asked to call 252-459-4121.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.