‘She is his heart’: Parker Byrd let outside hospital to see younger sister

Parker Byrd sees his younger sister outside of ECU Health Medical Center
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mitzi Lee Byrd, the mother of ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd, continues to provide updates on the status of her son after he was injured in a tubing accident in late July.

“Today was a good day for Parker,” Mitzi Lee Byrd said Sunday on social media, sharing that her son was put into a chair and taken outside of ECU Health Medical Center for the first time in 15 days.

Mitzi Lee Byrd said her son was scheduled for surgery Monday morning and the hope is that the blood flow to his tissue below the knee is efficient and that there are no infections. She asked people to continue to keep him in their prayers.

“Thank you so much to all of our prayer warriors. We are humbled by your love,” Mitzi Lee Byrd said.

The last update provided by Mitzi Lee Byrd was that Parker Byrd had surgery to amputate below his right knee.

The teenager has undergone numerous surgeries since his boating injury on Bath Creek back on July 23.

