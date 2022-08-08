Part of U.S. 117 North closing Tuesday in honor of Wayne Co. deputy

Procession taking Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman's body back to Wayne County left ECU Health...
Procession taking Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman's body back to Wayne County left ECU Health Medical Center around noon Friday, Aug. 5th.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A section of a Wayne County highway is closing Tuesday so first responders can line it in honor of Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the closure will be from Highway 55 in Mount Olive through Genoa Road Tuesday from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. That is about an 8-mile section of the highway.

WITN is told the closure will remain in place during Fishman’s funeral service in order to allow first responders the opportunity to line the highway for the procession. U.S. 117 South will remain open to traffic.

The NCDOT says electronic message boards and detour signs will be up to let drivers know of the closure of the four-lane highway.

All traffic will exit U.S. 117 North onto Highway 55 in Mount Olive, turn right onto Highway 55, left onto U.S. 117 Alternate, right onto Outlaw Road, left onto Old Mount Olive Highway, and then back onto U.S. 117 at Mar-Mac.

