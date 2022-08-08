North Carolina Wesleyan Goldsboro campus relocating to Wayne Community College

Dr. Patricia A. “Patty” Pfeiffer, President of WCC (L) Dr. Evan D. Duff, President of NCWU (R)
Dr. Patricia A. "Patty" Pfeiffer, President of WCC (L) Dr. Evan D. Duff, President of NCWU (R)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Leaders from North Carolina Wesleyan University and Wayne Community College have signed a partnership to allow WCC students to seamlessly continue their learning at NCWU after completing their two-year degrees.

NCWU says the partnership agreement has been in place since 2017 and earlier this summer, NCWU decided to relocate its Goldsboro Adult Studies location to the campus of Wayne Community College. The university says the change will help enrollment and save the university more than $1.5 million over the next seven years.

Furthermore, WITN is told the move will allow NCWU to have its own space on WCC’s campus, giving a convenient option for students at WCC to pursue a degree at NCWU.

“NCWU’s mission has focused on providing seamless transfer pathways for our NC community college graduates. Through partnerships like this, we can see our vision come to fruition,” Katie Farrell, NCWU associate dean of adult & professional studies said. “We are excited to serve our Goldsboro community and Wayne Community College graduates in pursuing their educational goals.”

The university says the agreement will enhance and expand educational opportunities for graduates with an associate in arts, associate in fine arts, associate in science, or associate in applied science.

Students will be offered access to the benefits of the Wesleyan Works program, pre-admission advising, transfer credit, and a definition of the transfer of courses from WCC to NCWU. The partnership will allow WCC associate in applied science students to transfer 15 more hours of general education credits for a total of 75.

