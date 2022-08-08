More than $300,000 in funding coming to ENC community health centers

(WITN) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $327,500 total to five Eastern Carolina towns/cities during National Health Center Week.

The American Rescue Plan funding is coming through the Health Resources and Services Administration and will help five community health centers in these cities/towns advance health equity through better data collection and reporting. Below is a list of the cities/towns getting the funding:

Kinston —Kinston Community Health Center, Inc.—$65,500

New Bern —Craven County Government—$65,500

Ocracoke —Ocracoke Health Center Inc.—$65,500

Snow Hill —Greene County Health Care, Inc.—$65,500

Washington—Metropolitan Community Health—$65,500

In total, the HHS says 37 community health centers across the state will benefit, with $2,421,568 awarded.

The department says that the awards will help efforts to eliminate inequities in COVID-19 care and outcomes within communities and other underserved populations. Nationally, nearly $90 million in funding has been announced, which builds upon $7.6 billion invested from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

“We have prioritized advancing equity in our COVID-19 response and throughout all of our work,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said. “Community health centers have played a pivotal role in the nation’s COVID-19 response, and now serve more than 30 million people across the country. Today’s investments will help ensure that all patients have equitable access to the high-quality health care they deserve.”

More information on the recipients of the funding can be found here.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.