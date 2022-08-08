More than $300,000 in funding coming to ENC community health centers

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra interviewed by the Associated Press on March...
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra interviewed by the Associated Press on March 17, 2022.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WITN) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $327,500 total to five Eastern Carolina towns/cities during National Health Center Week.

The American Rescue Plan funding is coming through the Health Resources and Services Administration and will help five community health centers in these cities/towns advance health equity through better data collection and reporting. Below is a list of the cities/towns getting the funding:

  • Kinston—Kinston Community Health Center, Inc.—$65,500
  • New Bern—Craven County Government—$65,500
  • Ocracoke—Ocracoke Health Center Inc.—$65,500
  • Snow Hill—Greene County Health Care, Inc.—$65,500
  • Washington—Metropolitan Community Health—$65,500

In total, the HHS says 37 community health centers across the state will benefit, with $2,421,568 awarded.

The department says that the awards will help efforts to eliminate inequities in COVID-19 care and outcomes within communities and other underserved populations. Nationally, nearly $90 million in funding has been announced, which builds upon $7.6 billion invested from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

“We have prioritized advancing equity in our COVID-19 response and throughout all of our work,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said. “Community health centers have played a pivotal role in the nation’s COVID-19 response, and now serve more than 30 million people across the country. Today’s investments will help ensure that all patients have equitable access to the high-quality health care they deserve.”

More information on the recipients of the funding can be found here.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina school principals could face pay cuts this upcoming school year
Melito Armstrong Jr.
Teen killed in early morning shooting, another injured
Man hospitalized after being shot in head in Rocky Mount
NCSO arrests a man wanted for murder in California
Man arrested in Martin Co in connection to West Coast murder case
Down East community honors plane crash victims with a fishing tournament
Fishing tournament honors Down East plane crash victims

Latest News

Express Care Pharmacy in Otway closed abruptly in July
Closure of Carteret County pharmacy inconveniences community
Carnie Hedgepeth and his wife
‘It means so much’: Support continues for Beaufort Co. emergency services director
FILE - President Joe Biden signed an executive order aimed in part at making it easier for...
Biden signs executive order to protect travel for abortion
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein
‘I will do everything in my power’: AG Stein doubles down on protecting abortion rights