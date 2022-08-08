Man arrested in Martin Co in connection to C.A. murder case

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for murder out of Los Angeles was captured in the East by Nash County deputies.

During a traffic stop in Kings Way Mobile Home Park in Rocky Mount for traffic violations, Jalon Dickens ran from deputies and was able to evade arrest.

Law enforcement determined Dickens to be a local resident.

After a week long investigation, the man was arrested in Martin County on Friday by Nash County’s narcotics division, with the help of Wake and Martin County Sheriff’s Offices.

Dickens is currently in Nash County Detention Center awaiting extradition to California.

