Little League Softball World Series returns to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Little League Softball World Series is returning to Greenville Monday for the second year.

The Pitt County U-12 softball team will represent the host team.

The series is once again being played at Greenville’s Stallings Stadium.

The opening ceremony starts at 6:00 p.m. at the Greenville Town Common while the games start Tuesday.

WITN will have live coverage from the opening ceremony and updates throughout the week.

