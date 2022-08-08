Little League Softball World Series boosts Eastern Carolina businesses

While players and coaches prepare for the Little League Softball World Series, Greenville businesses are preparing in their own way.
Businesses excited to see impacts of Little League Softball World Series
Businesses excited to see impacts of Little League Softball World Series(WITN)
By Justin Lundy
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville is hosting the Little League Softball World Series for the second year in a row. With thousands of visitors expected to watch the games live, a big boost to the local economy is also expected.

The owner of Tie Breakers says their restaurant is excited for an influx of customers, and they’ve been working on a game plan for quite some time.

“We’re expecting to get a good little bump. We’ve staffed a little extra during the daytime for that bump at lunch or right after lunch when the game is over. So we’ll wait and see. We’re holding our breath,” Brayom Anderson said.

Anderson expects to see more people than previous years, when COVID restrictions were in place.

“Because of COVID, we got some families and girls here to eat last year. So this is the first year that we’re really COVID-free. The girls are staying in the dorms so it’s parents mainly, so we’ll see” Anderson said.

Just down the road, it’s a different story at the Courtyard by Marriott.

Assistant General Manager Shanny Mckinney says they’ve sold out all their rooms, but that isn’t even something out of the ordinary.

“We get the overflow from the hospital, so I’m pretty sure everyone is getting sold out due to the baseball game. We got a lot of people coming from out of town,” Mckinney said.

Mckinney encourages guests to call ahead before trying to book a room.

“Try to book as early as possible, due to the event. A lot of people that know their schedule in advance will try to book as early as possible because Greenville will fill up very quick. While you’re here, take advantage of Downtown, beautiful great food, great people,” Mckinney said.

The 48th Little League Softball World Series starts Tuesday night at Stallings Stadium.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melito Armstrong Jr.
Teen killed in early morning shooting, another injured
North Carolina school principals could face pay cuts this upcoming school year
NCSO arrests a man wanted for murder in California
Man arrested in Martin Co in connection to West Coast murder case
Man hospitalized after being shot in head in Rocky Mount
Down East community honors plane crash victims with a fishing tournament
Fishing tournament honors Down East plane crash victims

Latest News

Parker Byrd with loved ones
‘She is his heart’: Parker Byrd let outside hospital to see younger sister
Chocowinity Town Hall
Chocowinity releasing few details on town clerk’s firing
Parker Byrd sees his younger sister outside of ECU Health Medical Center
Parker Byrd sees his younger sister outside of ECU Health Medical Center
Crayons are one item that can be delivered for students in need in Onslow County
Community organizations partner to meet increased need for school supplies