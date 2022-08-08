Little League Softball World Series boosts Eastern Carolina businesses

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville is hosting the Little League Softball World Series for the second year in a row. With thousands of visitors expected to watch the games live, a big boost to the local economy is also expected.

The owner of Tie Breakers says their restaurant is excited for an influx of customers, and they’ve been working on a game plan for quite some time.

“We’re expecting to get a good little bump. We’ve staffed a little extra during the daytime for that bump at lunch or right after lunch when the game is over. So we’ll wait and see. We’re holding our breath,” Brayom Anderson said.

Anderson expects to see more people than previous years, when COVID restrictions were in place.

“Because of COVID, we got some families and girls here to eat last year. So this is the first year that we’re really COVID-free. The girls are staying in the dorms so it’s parents mainly, so we’ll see” Anderson said.

Just down the road, it’s a different story at the Courtyard by Marriott.

Assistant General Manager Shanny Mckinney says they’ve sold out all their rooms, but that isn’t even something out of the ordinary.

“We get the overflow from the hospital, so I’m pretty sure everyone is getting sold out due to the baseball game. We got a lot of people coming from out of town,” Mckinney said.

Mckinney encourages guests to call ahead before trying to book a room.

“Try to book as early as possible, due to the event. A lot of people that know their schedule in advance will try to book as early as possible because Greenville will fill up very quick. While you’re here, take advantage of Downtown, beautiful great food, great people,” Mckinney said.

The 48th Little League Softball World Series starts Tuesday night at Stallings Stadium.

