Investigation underway into deaths of 2 brothers in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation is helping investigate the deaths of two brothers in their home in Carteret County.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says Phillip Fulcher, 59 and his younger brother William Fulcher, 57, were both found dead in the home that they share at 120 Clem Fulcher Court just outside of Atlantic on Wednesday.

Deputies say as of Monday afternoon, both men are scheduled for an autopsy in Greenville to determine their causes of death. They were both being seen for preexisting medical conditions and the sheriff’s office was called to check on their welfare by their home health care aide when they would not come to the door.

WITN is told that this is a developing investigation and detectives are working to find out what happened. No more details are being released at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (252) 728-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 726-INFO.

