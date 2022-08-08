Gas prices continue to drop across Eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gas prices continue to fall across North Carolina including in Eastern Carolina.

According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in North Carolina has fallen 13 cents in the last week, now averaging $3.73 per gallon. Prices are now 60 cents lower than a month ago, but still 81 cents higher than a year ago.

In Eastern Carolina prices are also dropping. In Jacksonville, the average for a gallon of gas is $3.49. That is down from $4.15 a month ago and is 62 cents higher than a year ago. This is according to AAA.

The average in New Bern is now sitting at $3.41 compared to $4.17 a month ago and $2.87 a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.01. The national average is down 68 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 83 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

“The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week. By the end of the week, one hundred thousand stations will be at $3.99 or less,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While I’m upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we’re starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption.”

