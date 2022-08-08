Final preparations being made for Little League Softball World Series, Pitt County team is excited to compete

Pitt County Softball opens at 4 PM on Tuesday
Pitt County softball gets prepared for first World Series game
Pitt County softball gets prepared for first World Series game(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - 12 teams from around from around the world are in Greenville this week for the Little League Softball World Series. Eight teams from the United States and four from abroad will compete. They were putting the final touches on the field this afternoon at Stallings Stadium. Greenville plays host for the 2nd straight season. This year the host team hails right from Pitt County. They had their final tune up today at Evans Park in Greenville before Monday’s opening ceremony.

“It’s starting to sink in from the last few days of being here going through the equipment pick up, the players party, the city of Greenville did a thing for the girls last night at Sawyers Fun Park it is starting to get real now. They’re very excited,” says Pitt County Softball manager Gentry Coward, “I will say they have been full of energy since we got here on Friday. They are soaking in all the experience. Just to hear them talk and say all the good stuff that has happened for them is really a pleasure.”

The Pitt County girls play their opener Tuesday at 4 PM against a team from southern California. It’s the first World Series appearance for the Pitt County girls. They plan to have plenty of community support for it.

