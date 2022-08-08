Craven County convicted felon faces gun charges

Alex Hart
Alex Hart(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man faces firearm charges after Pitt County deputies say he sold a stolen firearm to a pawn shop.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Alex Hart has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and obtaining property by false pretense.

Pitt County deputies say they began investigating in July after hearing of a convicted felon reportedly selling firearms to a Pitt County pawn shop. The investigation found that Hunt was indeed a convicted felon, and that he had sold two different firearms to a pawn shop, one of which had been reported stolen in Vanceboro.

WITN is told that Hart was arrested on Aug. 4th and is also facing charges in Craven County for larceny of a firearm. He was released on a $10,000 secured bond.

