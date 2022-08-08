Community organizations partner to meet increased need for school supplies

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the first day of classes just weeks away for most public school systems in the East, community organizations are partnering to bring kids what they need to learn.

“Folders, pencils, erasers. I know it’s definitely not cheap buying school supplies,” Yolanda Williams said as she bought supplies for her rising second grader and kindergarteners.

The fall semester begins on Aug. 29 in Onslow County.

A concern for some in the community, with the population of homeless children nearly doubling in the past year, is making sure that no child is left behind.

“...kind of surprised me because during COVID, you would’ve thought that the numbers were higher,” United Way of Onslow County’s Shelly Kieweg said.

Kieweg explained that more than 422 students have been reported as homeless throughout Onslow County, according to county social workers.

The increased need for help has led to an increase in partnerships.

School supplies donations can be delivered to 14 locations throughout Onslow County. Those locations can be seen below:

Jacksonville Mall

Yopp Rd. Walmart

Duck’s Bar & Grille

Denny’s

One Place

Marine Federal Credit Union

Tina Glover State Farm

Advantage Gold Realty

Realty One Group Affinity

E&J Electric

Brown Properties

Guild Mortgage

Navy Federal Credit Union

United Way of Onslow County

Kieweg said her goal is always for the year’s donations to surpass the amount collected the previous year.

“It’s really crazy the amount of kids that are struggling. Partnering with United Way and everyone else in the community that’s been collecting school supplies for these kids, we really just want to support the community any way we can,” Jacksonville Mall’s Kilikena Jordan said.

Kieweg says the United Way brought in over $11,000 in supply donations last year. The organization also added $800 in cash donations.

“It’s great because we’re able to help them with the things that people don’t think about that these kids need, like helping them with underwear and socks and graduation,” Kieweg said.

Boys’ and girls’ underwear, socks, and personal hygiene items will be accepted at all 14 drop-off locations.

The United Way Stuff the Bus event will take place at the Walmart on Yopp Road on August 13 and 14.

The Jacksonville Mall will accept donations through Sept. 6 and will host the “Back to School Get Together” event on Saturday, Aug. 27 from noon to 2 p.m. Families are encouraged to bring a donation to the school supply drive for a chance to win gift cards to retail stores at the mall.

