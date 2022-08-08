Chocowinity releasing few details on town clerk’s firing

The town clerk of Chocowinity was fired late last month.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2022
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - A veteran employee of one Eastern Carolina town has been fired and officials are saying very little about her departure.

Joy McRoy, town clerk for Chocowinity, was fired on July 27th. That’s according to a public records request filed by WITN last week.

McRoy had been with the Beaufort County town for more than 23-1/2 years and was making $70,720 when she lost her job.

In the town’s termination letter, it says McRoy was placed on administrative leave on that Monday without pay. It goes on to say the woman was terminated for violations of the town’s personnel and policy manual, “citing both failure in performance of duties and failure in personal conduct as the reasons for termination.”

On the same day McRoy was fired, the town held an emergency meeting and named Lauren Hoggard, a former deputy town clerk, as the interim clerk.

