Carteret County roads closed for repairs

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A section of US-70 will be closed this week in Beaufort.

Crews will work on Live Oak Street North of North Harbor Drive which will take place Monday through Thursday.

Crews will be replacing the pipes under the pavement to improve water flow.

Drivers are asked to slow down and be cautious while in the area.

