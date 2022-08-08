Carteret County roads closed for repairs

Carteret County road closures
Carteret County road closures(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A section of US-70 will be closed this week in Beaufort.

Crews will work on Live Oak Street North of North Harbor Drive which will take place Monday through Thursday.

Crews will be replacing the pipes under the pavement to improve water flow.

Drivers are asked to slow down and be cautious while in the area.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina school principals could face pay cuts this upcoming school year
Melito Armstrong Jr.
Teen killed in early morning shooting, another injured
Man hospitalized after being shot in head in Rocky Mount
Down East community honors plane crash victims with a fishing tournament
Fishing tournament honors Down East plane crash victims
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes

Latest News

President Joe Biden
President Biden set to sign PACT act
First Alert Forecast for Monday, August 8th 5AM
Teen killed in early morning shooting, another injured
Carl Faison
Deputies ask for help in locating man connected to shooting death in Duplin Co