Big Carolina Football Coaches pick New Bern as preseason favorite

Havelock picked second, all expect to compete well
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Big Carolina football conference had its preseason meeting Monday in Greenville. The coaches picking New Bern as the favorite with Havelock the runner-up. But as they all told us, every week in North Carolina’s SEC is tough.

“My players being able to let us coach them. I’m really hard coaching them, i’m hard on my guys,” says New Bern head football coach Torrey Nowell, “I kind of compared to driving. When I am on the highway and the speed limit 70 mph, and I’m in the fast lane, I am probably going 80. So, if I’m behind you, I’d rather you got out of the way. So, I mean that’s the way my coaching approach is for those guys you either get out of the way or you stay on the bus.”

“You got what you paid for every Friday night and it’s going to continue to be that way,” says Havelock head coach Allen Wooten, “You got division one kids, you got high caliber academic kids you got high caliber football players. This league is going to be really tough this year.”

“Preseason polls are important but it doesn’t in that way. Just a little motivator for our guys that we got a lot of work to do,” says Greenville Rose head coach Will Bland, “What happened last year is irrelevant. It’s a new year so we just got to go out there and prepare like we did last year hopefully we can change some of these peoples minds.”

The East Central 2A football coaches poll picked East Duplin first and last year’s state runner-up Wallace-Rose Hill second. Both got first place votes. Avery Gaby of East Duplin is the preseason player of the year. East Duplin’s Daunte Hall and Mason Brown of James Kenan are preseason defensive players of the year.

