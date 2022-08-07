Man hospitalized after being shot in head in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Just after 2:15 p.m., Rocky Mount police officers responded to a ShotSpotter call in the 1200 block of Branch Street.

There, they found a 21-year-old man had been shot in the head. He was taken to UNC Health Care for further treatment.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at (252) 972-1411 or CrimeStoppers at (252) 977-1111.

